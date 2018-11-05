Al Iaquinta: I Think I’ve Been In Kevin Lee’s Head For A While

Al Iaquinta believes Kevin Lee has been wanting another crack at him for years.

“Raging” will meet Lee in a rematch at UFC on FOX 31 on Dec. 15. The action will be held inside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This will be the UFC’s final event under the FOX deal before they head to ESPN in 2019.

Al Iaquinta Feels Kevin Lee Can’t Stop Thinking About Him

Back in Feb. 2014, Iaquinta and Lee did battle for the first time. Iaquinta won that bout via unanimous decision. Since that time, “Raging” has gone 5-2 while Lee has gone 10-2. During his media scrum backstage at UFC 230, Iaquinta told reporters that he believes Lee has been eyeing a rematch with him for years (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He’s definitely bigger and stronger and more mature as a fighter – probably less mature as a person. He’s polished. He’s seasoned. Now he’s been in there with really tough guys. I remember at the weigh-ins he said something to (UFC President) Dana White like, ‘Get your checkbook ready, I’m coming to take over’ or whatever. So I definitely humbled him there, and he changed his life. He moved to Vegas, he switched camps. I think I’ve been in the guy’s head for a while, and he’s really looking forward to this.”

Iaquinta’s last outing was a unanimous decision loss to current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Lee is coming off a dominating TKO win over Edson Barboza. Lee is the fourth ranked UFC lightweight, while Iaquinta sits at the eighth spot.

Who takes the rematch, Al Iaquinta or Kevin Lee?