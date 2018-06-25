Al Iaquinta Rips Kevin Lee For Wanting UFC 165-Pound Title

Al Iaquinta isn’t down with Kevin Lee’s request to add a 165-pound division to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Lee recently suggested that he goes one-on-one with Georges St-Pierre for the 165-pound title. Currently, there isn’t such a weight class under the UFC banner. “The Motown Phenom” has had weight cutting troubles at lightweight, but his last bout against Edson Barboza was the first time the fifth ranked 155-pounder missed weight.

It’s no secret that the current era has many fighters calling for “super fights.” One of them will come to fruition on July 7. UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will defend his gold against light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier. Lee clearly wants his spot in the limelight, while attempting to capture gold along the way.

This doesn’t sit well with Iaquinta, who laughs at the thought of Lee’s suggestion:

Can’t make 155 so instead of jumping in the 170 pool GUY thinks he deserves his own weight class and belt HA HA HA https://t.co/T9x3iHSJk1 — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) June 23, 2018

Iaquinta and Lee are no strangers to one another. Back in Feb. 2014, Iaquinta and Lee went one-on-one. “Raging” earned a unanimous decision victory. It was the first loss in Lee’s professional mixed martial arts career. Since that fight, Lee has gone 10-2 while Iaquinta has gone 5-2.

Do you agree with Al Iaquinta on Kevin Lee’s request for a 165-pound weight class?