Al Iaquinta Says He’ll ‘F*ck Up’ Dustin Poirier, Poirier Responds

Al Iaquinta has his sights set on Dustin Poirier.

Iaquinta has seen better days inside the Octagon. He’s gone 1-3 in his last four outings. While “Raging” Al always hangs in tough, the three losses in that four-fight span have been one-sided. Iaquinta knows a victory over a top-ranked opponent would quickly turn his misfortune around, which is why he’s calling for a bout with Poirier.

Iaquinta Gets Response After Calling Out Poirier

Iaquinta was a guest on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. During his appearance, Iaquinta explained why he feels a bout with “The Diamond” should be next (via BJPenn.com).

“He thinks his stock is a lot higher than it is. He would’ve gotten choked unconscious but he tapped before the deed could be done,” Iaquinta said. “I think that’s the fight that needs to be made.

“He thinks he’s the no.1 contender but he’s really not. I fought Khabib on a minute’s notice. He said he wants an exciting fight, he’s gonna get an exciting fight. I’m gonna f**k him up. That’s the fight.”

Poirier caught wind of Iaquinta’s challenge and had the following to say on Twitter.

@ALIAQUINTA Bro you won 2 fights in the last 5 years…. pipe down — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 17, 2020

Poirier fell short in his bid for the undisputed UFC lightweight title back in Sept. 2019. He was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 242. Poirier had captured the interim title earlier that year when he defeated Max Holloway via unanimous decision.

While Poirier’s four-fight winning streak was snapped, he’s gone 5-1, 1 NC in his last seven outings. “The Diamond” is the number two-ranked UFC lightweight. Iaquinta sits at the ninth spot.

Poirier has been sidelined after undergoing hip surgery. He’s been trying to get a matchup with Nate Diaz. “The Diamond” recently revealed to Helwani that UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby told him it’s time to move on from Diaz.

Would you like to see Dustin Poirier vs. Al Iaquinta?