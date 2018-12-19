Al Iaquinta Scoffs at Gaethje; Names Another Ideal Opponent

Al Iaquinta is the man of the hour after defeating Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC Milwaukee this past Saturday. Iaquinta’s win over Kevin Lee shot him up four spots in the rankings to #4, and the only three contenders above him in the rankings are Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor, and Dustin Poirier. But there is somebody from Iaquinta’s past who called to settle unfinished business with the Long Island Native: the man Iaquinta was originally slated to face at UFC Lincoln: Justin Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje would go on to knock out James Vick at the event instead, but he had his attention on UFC Milwaukee along with the rest of the audience, and at the conclusion of the bout, Gaethje made it clear in no uncertain terms that he still wants to get a piece of Iaquinta:

Yeah I want that little raging bitch — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 16, 2018

Appearing on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday,” Iaquinta was asked about Gaethje’s request, which was met with an eye roll.

“Give me a break with Justin Gaethje,” Iaquinta scoffed. “I mean, that’s a good fight, but I don’t know. I think a win over Kevin Lee might put me up there.”

And by “up there,” Iaquinta has a particular name in mind:

“Ferguson,” Iaquinita uttered during the post-fight scrum following UFC Milwaukee. I think Ferguson’s the guy. I think I’m the perfect style matchup to beat him. I think if there’s any holdup, that’s the guy I want to fight.”

Iaquinta also believes that he can do something that Ferguson’s other opponents could not do: finish El Cucuy.

“I think he’s been hurt,” Iaquinta said. He’s been hurt a lot. He gets hurt in his fights, and he comes back. I think I’m a better finisher than the guys he’s fought. I think I’m getting the job done against Ferguson.”

Who would you prefer to see Al Iaquinta face next? Justin Gaethje or Tony Ferguson?