Al Iaquinta Slams Yair Rodriguez For Handing Of UFC Situation

Al Iaquinta has made it clear that he doesn’t fear the powers that be within the UFC.

Ragin’ was very outspoken against UFC President Dana White’s decision to move weigh-ins back to afternoons as opposed to mornings. Iaquinta tells ESPN that when he signed his contract to fight Justin Gaethje at UFC Lincoln he was under the assumption that he’d be weighing in early morning – and that’s what he’s going to do:

”I’m going to weigh-in and then I’m going to start eating,” Iaquinta said. “I signed a contract under the assumption we are weighing in in the morning, so we are. There will be no afternoon weigh-in, 100 percent,” he added.

”Dana is out of line, and this is the last straw. They’ve never seen anyone like me. I will do everything in my power to make sure this is done the right way. We are weighing in in the morning.”

Iaquinta also noted that he doesn’t care if White cuts him from the UFC in response to his comments. He then proceeded to slam UFC featherweight Yair Rodriguez for his recent handling of his issues with the promotion:

”That was me saying, ‘I’m not freaking Yair Rodriguez,’” Iaquinta said. “You cut me, I’m not crying and coming back. Dana White has no power over me. That guy has zero power over me. I’ve got to keep fighting inside the cage and out.

“The UFC needs a person like me, because I love this sport, and Dana — I don’t know if he loves this anymore. I think he’s just addicted to the spotlight and making it all about him. The more Dana White gets in front of a mic, the stronger we get.

“The more he opens his mouth, the more [Project Spearhead] forms we fill out. The fighters have gotten a taste of what it feels like to get a full, almost 36 hours of time to rehydrate. I’ve reached out to more than enough people to know that if he moves that, it will be the last straw that does him in,” he concluded.