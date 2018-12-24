Al Iaquinta to Conor McGregor: “Meet Me In the Alleyway

After defeating Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC Milwaukee, Al Iaquinta has not been shy in his stance on what he believes he deserves next: either a #1 contender fight or a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov from their initial UFC 223 bout. Iaquinta also double-downed on his belief that he is much more deserving of a rematch against Nurmagomedov than Conor McGregor is and that him facing McGregor next to determine the next title contender makes the most sense:

“Conor, he was talking about an immediate rematch, but I think he’s gotta fight somebody, and who else would he fight besides me?” Iaquinta said to TMZ recently. “We have a common opponent in Khabib. I went the distance on a day’s notice. And he had all the time in the world to prepare, and he tapped out when things got a little tough…especially after talking all that shit, I don’t know….I think he’s lost it in a lot of ways. I think he’s trying to get it back now. Maybe that woke him up a little bit.

“I don’t see him ever getting that title shot again unless it’s just a money thing. It’s a shame that he might get fights just because of the purse that he brings. Because he’s totally non-deserving of anything near a title shot. I don’t think he ever was.”

Al Iaquinta then upped up the voltage of his rhetoric and made an interesting offer to Conor McGregor:

“You talk all that shit…you talk shit about me, that (Khabib) couldn’t finish me. And then, you go out there and get finished that quick? I don’t know…he’s such a little shyster.It’s the same shit. He’ll do anything for the dollar. It’s such a shame.

“That money fight shit, it’s all bullshit. Fuckin’ meet me in the alleyway, I’ll show you a money fight.”

