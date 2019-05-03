Al Iaquinta Reveals UFC’s “Al Iaquinta Rule”

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 63, Al Iaquinta earned a split-decision victory over Jorge Masvidal and was then greeted with a chorus of boos. What would then follow was an expletive-laden post-fight interview in the Octagon by Al Iaquinta towards the heckling fans. What fans in attendance and watching at home was unaware of while listening to Iaquinta’s blistering diatribe was that they were witnessing history. They were witnessing the birth of the Al Iaquinta Rule:

“They have a rule now about me. You can’t curse on the mic. So that’s pretty cool,” Iaquinta revealed in an interview with Submission Radio. “After the weigh-ins, they do a meeting backstage. And they always bring me up and they say, no matter what happens, you can’t curse on the mic. It’s the Al Iaquinta Rule. So I’m in the history books.”

The Al Iaquinta Rule has been in effect for years it turns out, but it wasn’t until late last year that Al Iaquinta heard the rule straight from the boss himself:

“I heard about it forever,” Iaquinta continued. “Everyone kept telling me about it. And then finally, I fought Kevin Lee in the last Fox show, and Dana comes in the back and he goes, ‘I always give this speech, but now he’s actually here.’ And we talked about the Al Iaquinta Rule, and it was great.

“But I was glad that I finally got to hear the rule myself in person. That was good.”

And by the way, in case you were wondering, Iaquinta has absolutely no regrets about the famed interview on that fateful night in Fairfax, Virginia.

“If I could do it again I would have went twice as hard that day,” Iaquinta said proudly. “

Al Iaquinta will have an opportunity to break his own rule should he defeat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and thereby granted post-fight mic time following the UFC Ottawa main event this Saturday inside the Canadian Tire Center.

What is your take on the “Al Iaquinta Rule?”