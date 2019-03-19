Al Iaquinta vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone In the Works for UFC Ottawa Main Event

A pair of top 10 ranked lightweights are preparing to do battle as Al Iaquinta is expected to face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event at UFC Fight Night from Ottawa on May 4.

Multiple sources close to the contest confirmed that verbal agreements are in place from both fighters, although no contracts have been signed at this time. ESPN initially reported the news.

For Iaquinta, this will be another opportunity get a win over an established lightweight contender like Cerrone after earning an impressive victory against Kevin Lee in his last outing.

Iaquinta is 6-1 in his past seven fights with the only blemish on his resume coming from a title bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov that came on 24-hours notice.

Meanwhile, Cerrone is making his second appearance back at lightweight after returning to his old stomping ground earlier this year with TKO against highly touted prospect Alexander Hernandez.

Cerrone had become a top 15 fighter at welterweight before making the decision to return to 155 pounds to make another run at the title.

Now Cerrone will face Iaquinta in a pivotal fight in the lightweight division that could put the winner just a step away from title contention in the near future.