Al Iaquinta Wants “Crazy” Tony Ferguson Next

With Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway occupying the interim lightweight title slot, Al Iaquinta is on the hunt for a new UFC opponent. It sounds like he’s interested in a fight with former interim 155-pound champion Tony Ferguson. Speaking to Submission Radio recently, “Ragin'” explained why a fight with the “crazy” Ferguson interests him:

“He’s definitely not too bright. That’s a weird dude. That’s one weird individual. So, I don’t know what he thinks about, but I think it would be a good fight. I think I’d get to him. I think I’d get to him for sure. His best attribute is just that he’s a wild man.

“He’s crazy, he’s got good cardio, and I think my cardio is just as good, but I’m way more seasoned, way more polished. He makes way too many mistakes. And his craziness kind of gets him through it, but I’m too… you know, Kevin Lee was winning and then Kevin Lee broke. He gets it done somehow.

“I don’t know how he does it, but he’s not doing it against me. He’s not doing that. No way. No way. I refuse nothing less than knocking out Tony Ferguson if that fight gets made. You know, as dumb as he is, maybe the smartest thing is not to fight me for him, that’s for sure.”

Iaquinta hasn’t competed since his unanimous decision win over Kevin Lee in December. Prior to that, the Long Islander stepped into the cage with Khabib Nurmagomedov for the vacant lightweight title. Iaquinta was able to go the distance with “The Eagle”, but fell to the Russian on the scorecards. Despite suffering a lopsided defeat, Iaquinta believes he now has the formula to hand Khabib his first career loss.

Ferguson last competed in October in the co-main event of UFC 229. He defeated ex-lightweight champion Anthony Pettis by second-round TKO. After two rounds against “El Cucuy”, Pettis suffered a broken hand and was unable to get off the stool for the third round. As a result, Ferguson picked up the win. Now, he is looking for a big fight next, but the finances have to be to his liking if he’s going to accept.

What do you think about Iaquinta wanting to fight Ferguson next?