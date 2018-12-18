Al Iaquinta’s Coach Wants ‘Raging’ To Fight Conor McGregor

Al Iaquinta’s coach Ray Longo hopes to see his fighter do battle with Conor McGregor.

Iaquinta went one-on-one with Kevin Lee in a rematch at UFC on FOX 31. Just like the first encounter, “Raging” earned the unanimous decision victory. After the fight, Iaquinta made it clear that he doesn’t believe McGregor should get an immediate rematch against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ray Longo Pushes For Iaquinta vs. McGregor

Longo recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The Luke Thomas Show.” During his appearance, he said that Iaquinta deserves a high-profile bout against McGregor:

“I’d really like to see him fight Conor next. I don’t think Conor deserves the Khabib rematch at all. It looks like they’re going to give Ferguson Khabib, which is 100 percent fair. That makes fair sense, not everything is fair sense, it’s money sense. But I’d like to see Al get a big money fight against a great guy who can bring a lot of eyeballs to pay-per-view. I think that would be great. I think Al deserves it and I think that’s a great matchup. I’d love to see it and I’d love to be a part of it.”

Iaquinta and McGregor have both felt the wrath of “The Eagle.” While McGregor was submitted in the fourth round, Iaquinta went the distance with Nurmagomedov. That is Iaquinta’s argument when it comes to wanting a fight with the “Notorious” one.

Do you think Al Iaquinta vs. Conor McGregor is possible and if so, who do you think wins that match-up?