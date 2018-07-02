Alan Jouban Takes Issue With Afternoon UFC Weigh-ins

Alan Jouban is preparing for his next fight against Danny Roberts in a main card fight at UFC Hamburg on July 22.

The talented welterweight who is a genuine knockout artist has 16 career wins with six losses. He has gone 1-2 in his last three bouts in the octagon. His last fight was against 10th planet teammate Ben Saunders, which he won with an impressive second-round TKO.

Speaking to MMA Fighting in a recent interview about his upcoming fight, he said” I know he (Roberts) is a tough guy. He is more of jiu-jitsu type grappler. I’ve nothing negative to say about him. I respect him and I look forward to getting past him in spectacular fashion.”

Danny Roberts has an impressive 15-3 professional record. He is also 3-2 in his last five outings with losses to Mike Perry and Nordine Taleb.

Further, when the interviewer asked Alan Jouban about the proposal to revert to the old weigh-ins procedure he replied, “I’m completely aware of the situation and I’m not happy about it. The morning weigh-ins are the best thing that the UFC has done for the sport in quite a while. Weighing in early means means we have less time dehydrating. Whereas, if the weigh-ins are in the evening you are not eating a real meal until 6’o clock. This takes a toll on the body and you have very little time to re-hydrate. This is like penalizing the guys that are making weight and its gonna hurt the UFC in the long term.”

Many fighters have voiced their opinion criticizing the proposal. For now, the UFC will be keeping early morning weigh-ins.

Do you think that afternoon weigh-ins would hurt UFC in the long run?