Alan Jouban Off UFC Hamburg Card Against Danny Roberts

Alan Jouban will no longer compete on the UFC Hamburg card.

Jouban was set to take on Danny Roberts on July 22. The bout was scheduled to take place inside the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany. That won’t be happening as Jouban is out with an injury. MMA-Today.com first reported the news.

Here is the statement Jouban released on Instagram:

“FIGHT CANCELLED! Well, if you didn’t already know I had to cancel my fight next weekend due to injury. Looks like a bulged disc in my neck but won’t know for certain till the MRI. Sorry folks. Believe me, I wanted nothing more than to roll into Germany and steal the damn show with with a crazy ass fight and fly home with a bonus in my pocket. But just wasn’t meant to be this time. As soon as I’m good to go, I do plan on getting right back to where I left off and taking the quickest fight I can find. Still have goals to meet this year and that’s not changing. Just gonna take a little longer, but still gonna get there.”

Jouban was last seen in action back in February. He earned a second-round knockout victory over Ben Saunders. It was a much-needed win for “Brahma,” who dropped two bouts in a row to Gunnar Nelson and Niko Price.

Would you like to see Alan Jouban vs. Danny Roberts rebooked?