Alan Patrick vs. Scott Holtzman Reported for UFC 229

UFC 229 has added a lightweight bout for the October 6th pay per view between Alan Patrick and Scott Holtzman, as first reported by Combate.

Alan Patrick is a owner of a very quiet yet extremely impressive 15-1 professional record, with five of those wins coming in the UFC. Patrick’s complete UFC record tallies at 5-1, with the lone loss coming at the hands of Mairbek Taisumov, who owns an impressive 6-1 record. Patrick is a black-belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, yet oddly enough, none of his UFC victories have come by submission and only two of his 15 wins have been submission victories, both taking place 10 years ago in 2008. Nonetheless, Patrick is a fighter who loves to keep the action on the mat, and generally uses his grappling skills to control the pace and tale of the fight. In Patrick’s most recent bout, he defeated Damir Hadzovic by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Machida vs. Anders.

Scott Holtzman will enter the fight with an 11-2 MMA record and is 4-2 in his UFC career with victories over Anthony Christodoulou, Cody Pfister, Michael McBride, and Darrell Horcher. Not unlike Patrick, Holtzman is no slouch on the mat, owning a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Before becoming a professional mixed martial artist, Holtzman played professional hockey as a member of the Knoxville Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League to further demonstrate his athletic gifts. Holtzman will have an opportunity to pick up his fifth UFC victory at what has been projected to be the biggest UFC pay per view of all time and inch closer to a ranking in the lightweight division.

The current lineup for UFC 229 now includes:

UFC Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov © vs. Conor McGregor

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Dominick Reyes vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Jussier Formiga vs. Sergio Pettis

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Felice Herrig vs. Michelle Waterson

Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Lina Lansberg

Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick

Who do you think picks up the victory? Alan Patrick or Scott Holtzman?