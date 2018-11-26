Alberto Del Rio Aims For Spring 2019 Return To MMA

Alberto Del Rio is set to compete under the Combate Americas banner and he wants to do so in the spring.

Del Rio, real name Jose Alberto Rodriguez, has been serving as an ambassador for Combate Americas. The former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star is preparing for a return to mixed martial arts competition. Del Rio has a professional record of 9-5. His last bout was back in Feb. 2010 in a losing effort to Yamamoto Hanshi.

Alberto Del Rio Reveals Time Frame For His MMA Return

Del Rio recently appeared on Sirius XM’s Busted Open radio show. He revealed that a spring 2019 return is ideal for him (via Wrestling Inc):

“End of March, beginning of April. My last pro fight was 11, 12 years ago in Japan. Of course I train every single day, but it is different to be in shape and into fighting shape and I am getting into fighting shape. I am doing this for the right reasons. I am not only doing this for the money–although, don’t get me wrong, the money is fantastic, but I am doing it for other reasons than just the money.”

Combate Americas was founded by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) co-creator Campbell McLaren. He started the promotion in 2011 with the goal of showcasing mixed martial arts in Latin America and doing something different from the UFC. McLaren has also put emphasis on making sure fighters compete like warriors and aren’t inside the cage in hopes of getting by on points.

Do you think Alberto Del Rio’s return to MMA will be a success?