Jose Rodriguez, better known as Alberto Del Rio, is returning to mixed martial arts competition.

Del Rio is known for being a top professional wrestler in Mexico and received world titles in the WWE. If you know anything about Del Rio’s MMA career, you probably best remember him for his fight with Mirko Cro Cop back in Oct. 2003. Still, with a 9-5 record, things could’ve been much worse for Del Rio and he’s giving it another try.

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio Announces Return To MMA

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Del Rio told Luke Thomas that he will compete under the Combate Americas banner next year:

“I’m going to jump back in the cage — or in the cage for the first time — because I used to fight in rings in Mexico and in Asia, but never inside the cage. So for 2019, I’m going to be doing that. I’m going to be fighting in the cage for Combate Americas, mi familia, mi casa, and I’m not just saying this because my boss is here and he writes my checks. I really love this company as many people know. For the ones that don’t have a clue about this, I’m a very passionate man in everything I do and I have invested my heart in this company because they have invested their heart and money in me. And it’s not just giving something back to the Latins and the company, it’s giving back something to myself.”

Del Rio serves as an ambassador for Combate Americas. The promotion’s CEO Campbell McLaren noted that the promotion is aiming for Del Rio to compete in February.

Will you be watching Alberto Del Rio’s return to MMA?