Alberto El Patron Arrested, Facing Sexual Assault Charge

Pro wrestler and MMA fighter Alberto El Patron has found himself in hot water with the law.

News 4 San Antonio reports that El Patron was arrested after a woman alleged that the former WWE star sexually assaulted her on May 3. The woman came forward to police with images alleging that El Patron also beat her.

Court documents reveal that the woman also claimed to have been sexually assaulted by El Patron before this incident. She also alleges that El Patron threatened “to take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere.”

The woman alleges El Patron slapped her across the head more than once. He then allegedly forced her to wear a dress and dance with him. She claims that later on, El Patron said that if she cried he would follow through on his threat to drop her son somewhere in the middle of the road.

El Patron was reportedly held in Bexar County jail for hours before being released on $5,000 bond. He is being charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of simple assault.

The last time El Patron was seen in an MMA bout was back in Dec. 2019 under the Combate Americas banner. El Patron was submitted by Tito Ortiz in the first round via rear-naked choke.