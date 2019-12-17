Aldo Believes He Shutout Moraes at UFC 245; Eyes Cejudo Next

Jose Aldo believes that he won every single round against Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 and is ready to accept Henry Cejudo’s challenge to fight in Brazil.

Jose Aldo made his bantamweight debut at UFC 245 against Marlon Moraes and what resulted was a very tightly contested fight that went to the judges. Moraes took home a narrow split-decision victory and was then showered by boos from fans in the arena who disagreed with the call. UFC President Dana White also believed that Jose Aldo was the rightful winner. Moraes broke down the results round by round, believing he won the first round, Aldo won the second, and that he won the third. Now Aldo is giving his take on the fight, and he is not being nearly as generous as his opponent. In an interview on Monday, the former featherweight champion believes that he won all three rounds against Moraes (Via MMA Fighting):

“He had some good 30 seconds in the beginning of the first round, a great start, and after that I dominated him,” Aldo told MMA Fighting. “I almost knocked him out with two combos, he got dizzy and closed the distance, I lost balance and ended up on bottom on the ground, but he only had 10 seconds left and did nothing. Everybody thinks he won the first round, but I can’t see that.

“Rounds two and three were clear for me. I was the only one landing in the second, and walked forward the entire time in the third, landing jabs and answering everything he tried to do. I don’t know how I lost this fight. I don’t know how anyone saw him winning. I think I won all rounds. I respect Marlon, but I can’t see this result.”

Even after the result was announced, Aldo still could not see it, or at least not clearly enough to acknowledge its existence.

“We celebrated it as a win as soon as the third round was over,” Aldo said. “It’s so frustrating. You go on a diet, you do everything you have to do and this happens. You think about giving up, you think a million things.

UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has also said that he is treating the fight as a win for Jose Aldo and would like to fight him in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. For Aldo’s part, he does not care when it happens, but he is 100% in on the idea of challenging Cejudo.

“If it’s in March or May, it doesn’t matter to me,” Aldo said. “I just want him to sign the contract so we can fight. I’ll start my diet and do whatever it takes.”

Who do you believe won the fight between Jose Aldo and Marlon Moraes at UFC 245?