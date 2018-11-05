Jose Aldo Doesn’t Blame Khabib For UFC 229 Brawl

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC 229 victory over Conor McGregor was seemingly overshadowed by his post-fight antics. Seconds after submitting McGregor in the first round, Khabib hopped the Octagon cage to attack McGregor cornerman, Dillon Danis. Danis was allegedly taunting Khabib from cageside. Their brawl sparked another inside the Octagon, in which McGregor was blindsided by a few of Khabib’s teammates.

Both McGregor and Khabib are facing disciplinary action from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). While talk of a rematch looms, the disciplinary situation must sort itself out beforehand. Khabib has taken the bulk of the blame for the incident, which sparked after he hopped the Octagon, but former UFC featherweight king Jose Aldo doesn’t blame the Russian.

Speaking to ESPN at UFC 230 recently, Aldo explained why he ‘understands’ Khabib’s actions after the fight (via MMA Mania):

”I understand the reaction of Khabib,” Aldo said. “No, it’s not his fault, we shouldn’t blame him for his actions because it’s the UFC letting McGregor do whatever he wants, in the past and here in New York. So it’s not Khabib’s fault. No time, no nothing for him.”

Jose Aldo doesn’t believe Khabib Nurmagomedov should be punished for going over the cage at UFC 229. And sounds like he holds UFC partially responsible. pic.twitter.com/lFl4x4S1qj — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 4, 2018

McGregor and Aldo have a history with one another. The Irishman was the first man to defeat Aldo in almost a decade in MMA competition. McGregor knocked out Aldo in 13 seconds back in December of 2015. “The Notorious” became the second-ever featherweight champion in UFC history with the victory. Aldo recently picked up his first victory since July of 2016 when he finished Jeremy Stephens this past summer. He’d like to take one more run at the title before retiring from fighting.

What do you think about Aldo’s comments in regards to Khabib’s post-UFC 229 actions?