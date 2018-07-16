Alejandro Perez Wants To Earn Respect Through Tougher Competition

Alejandro Perez has been on a roll in the UFC’s bantamweight division as of late.

The 28-year-old Mexican slugger has now won six-straight fights inside the Octagon. His last performance came this past weekend at UFC Boise when he defeated former WEC bantamweight champion Eddie Wineland via unanimous decision.

It was a truly impressive win for Perez that will likely earn him a big step up in competition for his next fight – which is exactly what he wants. Perez is focused on taking on some tougher competition moving forward to earn the respect of the mixed martial arts (MMA) community (via MMA Junkie):

“I want to gain my respect in the cage and people to look at me and say, ‘This is a very good Mexican fighter who deserves the respect,’” Perez said. “I earn that by victories and fighting tougher guys.

“I’m trying to get my brand out there – I just want to keep getting better and better. I want a top 10 opponent, like Pedro Munhoz or Thomas Almeida – someone in front of me so I can keep progressing.”

