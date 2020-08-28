Aleksandar Rakic Says He’s Happy & Sad Jon Jones Left Light Heavyweight Division

Aleksandar Rakic has mixed emotions on Jon Jones leaving the light heavyweight division.

Jones has been the most dominant light heavyweight in the sport. Yet, he recently announced he would be vacating the belt. For Rakic, that is good and bad news for him.

“I’m a little bit happy, though I’m a little bit sad because he left, Rakic explained during the UFC Vegas 8 media day. “I’m happy because the way to the top, to the belt is shorter, but I’m sad because if you become a champion in light heavyweight, the people gonna say, ‘You need to beat Jon Jones to become the real light heavyweight champion.’ So you’re never going to be the champion in the people’s eyes. You need to beat him.”

Aleksandar Rakic is set to headline this Saturday’s card against Anthony Smith. The winner will put themselves into a great position at light heavyweight and be one win away from the title.

For Rakic, he plans on making a statement and entering the title talks.

“I need and I will make a statement on Saturday that the world knows who Aleksandar Rakic is,” Rakic said. “And after I beat Anthony, I’m going to be right in the top five. Maybe a potential title contender. We’re going to see what happens.”