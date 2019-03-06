Aleksei Oleinik Returns At UFC Ottawa

The Ezekiel choke master Aleksei Oleinik is expected to make his return to the Octagon at UFC Ottawa in May from Canada’s capital city.

A heavyweight match-up now joins the UFC Ottawa card set to go down on May 4th. MMA Fighting and ESPN have confirmed that Aleksei Oleinik and Walt Harris will lock horns inside the Canadian Tire Centre. Oleinik is one of the UFC’s most experienced fighters on the roster with 69 career fights under his belt. He has won 57 of those fights, 45 of them being by way of submission.

Oleinik is on a two-fight win streak at the moment, having defeated Junior Albini and Mark Hunt. Both of those victories came by way of submission. With another finish victory, it won’t be long before Oleinik enters the title conversation. However, he’ll have to get past Harris, who has won all 11 of his career victories by knockout.

Harris had picked up a split decision win over Andre Arlovski in December, but tested positive for the banned substance LGD4033. After it was determined Harris took the substance via a tainted supplement, he was given a reduced suspension of four months. As of this writing, UFC Ottawa includes fights such as Derek Brunson vs. Elias Theodorou and a heavyweight contest between Arjan Bhullar against Juan Adams.

What do you make of the match-up between Oleinik and Harris?