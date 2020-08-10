Aleksei Oleinik Speaks On UFC Vegas 6 Loss

Aleksei Oleinik has issued a brief statement on his TKO defeat to Derrick Lewis.

Oleinik and Lewis shared the Octagon in the main event of UFC Vegas 6. The heavyweight tilt took place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. While Oleinik tried to submit Lewis in the opening frame, he wasn’t able to put him away. “The Black Beast” stopped Oleinik early in the second stanza via TKO.

Aleksei Oleinik Talks UFC Vegas 6 Loss

Oleinik took to his Instagram account to briefly talk about his defeat at the hands of Lewis.

“There are always 2 ways: forward and back. I choose the first one.”

Oleinik was hoping to extend his winning streak to three just as Lewis was. “The Boa Constrictor” will have to go back to the drawing board. At the age of 43, Oleinik had been asked about his time frame for retirement. While Oleinik wasn’t sure when he’d be hanging up his gloves, it’s safe to say that he’s sticking around despite the loss to Lewis.

Going into the bout, Lewis was the fourth-ranked UFC heavyweight. While a win for Oleinik would’ve been huge, he was ranked at number 10 so he may not fall too badly on the heavyweight ladder.