Aleksei Oleinik Speaks On UFC St. Petersburg Loss

Aleksei Oleinik has spoken out on his defeat at the hands of Alistair Overeem.

Oleinik did battle with Overeem in the main event of UFC St. Petersburg this past Saturday (April 20). The action was held inside the Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Oleinik had success early on with his striking, but eventually the knees of Overeem were too much for “The Boa Constrictor” to handle. He suffered a first-round TKO loss.

Aleksei Oleinik Speaks On Recent Loss

Oleinik took to his Instagram account to briefly reach out to his supporters:

“I promise to be better next time! Thank you all so much for your support!”

“The winner has many friends. The loser has them real!”

With the loss, Oleinik’s two-fight winning streak was snapped. It was the 70th fight in Oleinik’s professional mixed martial arts career. Oleinik took the fight on short notice as Alexander Volkov was pulled from the card.