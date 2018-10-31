Alex Hernandez Says He’ll Stick His Foot In Justin Gaethje’s Assh*le

Alex Hernandez has a rather interesting warning for Justin Gaethje.

Hernandez is coming off what many would say is the most complete performance of his professional mixed martial arts career against Olivier-Aubin Mercier. The win improved Hernandez’s record to 10-1. “The Great” now finds himself at the 12th spot on the official UFC lightweight rankings.

Alex Hernandez Issues Quite The Warning To Justin Gaethje

Hernandez wants a piece of Justin Gaethje in what sounds like a barn burner. Hernandez told MMAJunkie.com that he’s ready to stick his foot where the sun don’t shine:

“I’ll leave my foot in his ass(expletive) – that’s the only piece of myself I’ll leave behind. Our fight would either be a complete highlight-reel for me or it would be like all his other fights where it’s certainly a brutal match. I think I can approach this fight more intelligently and stylistically diverse than his other opponents. I can make it a highlight-reel for myself. I have a ton of respect for the guy, I know he’s dangerous as (expletive) so it could be a brutal war.”

Gaethje is coming off a sensational knockout victory over James Vick in just one minute and 27 seconds. “The Highlight” doesn’t have his next opponent lined up, but it sure seems like he has a willing participant. With Gaethje ranked at the sixth spot, it’s likely that he’ll target someone closer to him on the standings. Make no mistake about it, however, Gaethje usually isn’t one to pick and choose.

