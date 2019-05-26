Alex Oliveira’s Camp Denies Reports Of Being Wanted In Brazil

Alex Oliveira’s team is denying a report that “Cowboy” is wanted by police in Brazil.

Brazilian outlet, G1, reported that Oliveira allegedly assaulted his ex-wife and endangered their five-month old son. The report also noted that Oliveira appeared drunk and drove away in his motorcycle with the child. ESPN Brazil and UOL later claimed their sources confirmed the news.

Alex Oliveira’s Team Denies Report

A member of Oliveira’s team released the following statement to MMAJunkie.com denying that “Cowboy” is wanted:

“The story being circulated in the media about the incident involving UFC athlete Alex Oliveira does not reflect the reality of the facts. The news that there is an arrest warrant issued for him is false. He will, along with with his lawyer, meet with the precinct chief in charge to give his side of what happened in a timely manner.”

The report from UOL included a quote from precinct chief Andre Lourenco:

“According to his former partner, he appeared to be drunk and wanted to take the child and leave with the motorcycle. They started an argument, and he would have attacked her with punches to the head and slaps. His parents intervened, put her in the house, but he, very agitated, would have broken the room’s door and attacked her again.

Oliveira was inside the Octagon last month. He went one-on-one with Mike Perry. “Cowboy” lost the bout via unanimous decision.

MMA News will keep you posted on the latest updates with Oliveira’s situation.