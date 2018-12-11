Pic: Alex Oliveira’s Forehead Stitched Up Following UFC 231 Loss

Alex Oliveira needed 29 stitches following UFC 231.

“Cowboy” went one-on-one with Gunnar Nelson on the main card of UFC 231 this past Saturday night. The welterweight tilt took place inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Oliveira lost the bout via second-round submission, but the ending sequence was brutal.

Alex Oliveira Shows The Aftermath Of UFC 231

Oliveira’s coach Andre Tadeu revealed to MMAFighting.com that his fighter needed 29 stitches after taking a slicing elbow to the forehead, which led to his face becoming a crimson mask. Oliveira later posted a Facebook video revealing his stitched up forehead. Check out an image below:

Besides the physical damage, it’s a tough loss for Oliveira as it has halted his momentum at least for the time being. “Cowboy” went into his bout with Nelson having gone 6-1, 1 NC in his last eight outings. While Oliveira has been stopped before, it’s easy to argue that this is the most brutal loss of his professional mixed martial arts career.

As of now, the UFC rankings haven’t been updated post-UFC 231. When they do, Nelson is sure to move past Oliveira on the 170-pound ladder. “Cowboy” was ranked 13th, while Nelson sat at the 14th spot before their encounter.

When Alex Oliveira recovers, who would you match him up against?