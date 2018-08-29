Alex Oliveira Gets New Opponent For UFC Sao Paulo

Alex Oliveira has received a new opponent for UFC Sao Paulo.

Oliveira was initially expected to fight Neil Magny. Instead, Magny has been moved to fight Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC Buenos Aires. Carlo Pedersoli has stepped in to fight the Brazilian instead. The action goes down on September 22nd, per MMA Fighting.

Pedersoli debuted in the Octagon this past May. He defeated Bradley Scott via split decision at UFC Liverpool. He is on an eight-fight win streak that dates back to 2016. He’ll receive a massive up in competition against Oliveira.

Oliveira is a longtime UFC veteran, having fought for the promotion since 2015. He recently had a four-fight win streak snapped by Yancy Medeiros in December. The Brazilian bounced back with a big submission win over former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit.

He caught Condit in a guillotine in the third round of their fight at UFC on FOX 29 in April.

UFC Sao Paulo goes down from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera on September 22, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The card is headlined by a light heavyweight contest between Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos.

