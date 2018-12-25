UFC Welterweight Alex Oliveira Suffers Injury Due To Grenade Fragments

Alex Oliveira suffered a bizarre injury that could’ve gone far worse.

On Christmas Eve, Oliveira ventured off to find gasoline for his mother’s car. Along the way, he realized that members of his family got into an altercation. A grenade was thrown at Oliveira and “Cowboy” would soon find himself under the knife.

Alex Oliveira Undergoes Minor Surgery

Oliveira spoke to TV Rio Sul on the situation. He explained what went down with his family and what body parts were injured (via MMAFighting.com):

“One guy came up and pointed a gun at my nephew’s face, and that’s when people started pushing each other. They had machetes, knives, a grenade. They threw a grenade in my direction. Fragments flew to my leg and my foot.”

Oliveira is coming off a submission loss to Gunnar Nelson at UFC 231 earlier this month. “Cowboy” was split open by a slicing elbow, which led to his face looking like a crimson mask. Oliveira tapped immediately once the choke was locked in, knowing how bad the cut was. Oliveira claimed he received 39 stitches as a result of the elbow.

While it’s too soon to say when Oliveira will make his return, for now fight fans can be thankful that nothing tragic occurred yesterday.