Alex Oliveira has a major goal and that is to capture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title.

Oliveira is set to do battle against Carlo Pedersoli in the co-main event of UFC Sao Paulo. The action goes down tonight (Sept. 22) inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “Cowboy” has gone 5-1, 1 NC in his last seven outings. He’s hoping for his second straight victory.

Alex Oliveira Has His Sights Set on UFC Gold

For Oliveira, a shot at UFC gold would be the ultimate payoff for all that he has worked for throughout his professional mixed martial arts career. He hit a bump in the road when he was stopped by Yancy Medeiros back in Dec. 2017. The good news for Oliveira is he rebounded quickly by submitting former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Oliveira said he hopes to get a shot at the UFC welterweight championship some day:

”I’ve never asked for anything, I’ve always waited for my opportunities. I’m working hard to win the belt. It’s a matter of time and opportunity. When (the) time comes, I will capitalize on it.”

Oliveira is the 14th ranked UFC welterweight. A loss to unranked Pedersoli would certainly knock him off the rankings. He’ll want to stay on track if he’s to get fights with higher ranked opposition. We’ll see what transpires tonight at UFC Sao Paulo. MMA News will provide live coverage of the event.

Do you think Alex Oliveira can get himself in title contention at 170 pounds?