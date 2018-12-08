Alex Oliveira Believes He Matches Up Well With Gunnar Nelson

Alex Oliveira feels there are key paths to victory available to him against Gunnar Nelson.

Tomorrow night (Dec. 8), Oliveira will go one-on-one with Nelson on the main card of UFC 231. The action will take place inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. “Cowboy” will be looking for his third straight victory.

Alex Oliveira Confident Going Into UFC 231

Oliveira recently talked to reporters during a scrum. He talked about how he stacks up against “Gunni” (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It’s a great opportunity for me, and if they put me against him that’s cause they know I have the paths to do it. I think if I win this fight it’s going to leave me in a really, really good position. I know he’s good on the ground game, and I’ve been focusing on that. But for him to get me on the ground he has to get near me, and he’s going to have to pass through (my fist).”

UFC 231 will be headlined by a featherweight title bout between champion Max Holloway and Brian Ortega. The co-main event will see Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk go toe-to-toe for the vacant women’s flyweight championship.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC 231. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. We’ve also been keeping you up to speed on the latest updates such as weigh-in results. The MMA News staffers turned in predictions earlier today and you can see them here.

Who is your pick, Alex Oliveira or Gunnar Nelson?