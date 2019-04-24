Alex Oliveira Predicts KO Over Mike Perry At UFC Fort Lauderdale

Alex Oliveira believes he’ll put away Mike Perry.

This Saturday night (April 27), Oliveira will meet Perry on the main card of UFC Fort Lauderdale. Both men will be looking to rebound from their recent losses. Oliveira was submitted by Gunnar Nelson in his last outing, while Perry was submitted by Donald Cerrone.

‘Cowboy’ Eyes Knockout Over ‘Platinum’

Oliveira talked to MMAFighting.com ahead of this weekend’s UFC card. “Cowboy” said he envisions a finish over Perry:

“The welterweight division is crowded, but we have to be ready for everything. The champion has changed, there are a lot of big-name fighters there, but I’m a tough fight for anyone. I want to become UFC champion, so I have to stay focused and keep my hands heavy. Any top 10 [opponent], whoever they bring me next, I’m good,” he continued. “I’ll beat [Perry] anyway, I know that. It’s my time, it’s my moment. I had a hiccup (against Nelson), it’s part of the game, but I’m back now. I’ll run through [Perry] now. My time is coming. I see myself knocking him out. He’s a brawler. Wherever we go, it will be a war. [Dana White] can write the check for the best knockout of the night.”

UFC Fort Lauderdale was initially supposed to air on the major ESPN network. Once Yoel Romero was forced out of the main event, the card was switched to ESPN+. In the main event, Jacare Souza will take on Jack Hermansson. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Fort Lauderdale.

Who are you picking, Alex Oliveira or Mike Perry?