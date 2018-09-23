Alex Oliveira Starches Carlo Pedersoli in Under a Minute (Video)

Alex Oliveira made short work of Carlo Pedersoli.

Oliveira took on Pedersoli last night (Sept. 22). The bout served as the co-main event for UFC Sao Paulo. “Cowboy” didn’t even need one minute to earn the victory against Pedersoli. Early in the fight, Oliveira caught a kick and unloaded on a right hand that dropped Pedersoli. “Cowboy” put his opponent out with some ground-and-pound. The fight lasted just 39 seconds.

Peep the highlights of the main event courtesy of the UFC on FOX’s official YouTube page above. MMA News has provided coverage of UFC Sao Paulo. We’ve got you covered with results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

What do you think should be next for Alex Oliveira?