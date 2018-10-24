Alex Oliveira vs. Gunnar Nelson Reportedly Targeted For UFC 231

UFC 231 may have another barn burner as Alex Oliveira vs. Gunnar Nelson is reportedly close to being a done deal.

UFC 231 is shaping up to be a stacked card. Featherweight champion Max Holloway is set to defend his title against Brian Ortega in the main event. Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk are scheduled to do battle for the vacant women’s flyweight title. Now, a welterweight clash between “Cowboy” and “Gunni” is being targeted.

Alex Oliveira vs. Gunnar Nelson In The Works

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that Oliveira vs. Nelson is close to being signed for UFC 231:

Per sources, UFC close to finalizing a welterweight bout between Gunnar Nelson and Alex 'Cowboy' Oliveira for UFC 231 on Dec. 8 in Toronto. Fun addition to a card I'm already in love with between Holloway/Ortega and Valentina/Joanna. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 24, 2018

Oliveira has won his last two bouts. He holds finishes over former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit and Carlo Pedersoli Jr. “Cowboy” has gone 6-1, 1 NC in his last eight outings. His only loss in that span was to Yancy Medeiros in a “Fight of The Night” bout.

As for Nelson, he’s looking to rebound from his quick knockout loss to Santiago Ponzinibbio back in July 2017. “Gunni” has been recovering from a knee injury. It’ll be no easy task returning against Oliveira, but both men have similar rank positions with “Cowboy” taking the 13th spot and Nelson just behind him at 14.

UFC 231 will be held inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Dec. 8. Other bouts set for the card include Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos, Claudia Gadelha vs. Nina Ansaroff, Renato Moicano vs. Mirsad Bektic, and many more. Stick with MMA News for continued coverage of UFC 231.

Who is your early pick, Alex Oliveira or Gunnar Nelson?