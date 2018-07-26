Alex Oliveira vs. Neil Magny Added to UFC Fight Night 137

São Paulo just added a bout featuring two ranked welterweights when #14 ranked Alex Oliveira takes on #8 Neil Magny in what may be a great opportunity for veteran Oliveira to crack the top 10 of the division. This bout was reported by Combate earlier today.

This will be Neil Magny’s 20th fight in the promotion. The 21-6 veteran is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Carlos Condit in what many consider the biggest win of his career, then he would KO a debuting Craig White, who stepped in as a short-notice replacement to face Magny at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Till. It was after this victory that Magny issued a callout to Kamaru Usman; but apparently, he was unable to talk Usman and/or the UFC brass into accommodating his wish. At one point in Magny’s UFC career, he rallied seven consecutive victories. With his current streak sitting at two, Magny would certainly welcome another large streak to dwell in his fighting résumé, but his opponent will be entering the fight seeking to cut the streak off at the nose.

Alex Oliveira is also a veteran of the Octagon, with this being the Brazilian’s 13th fight in the promotion. He will be fighting in his home country for the fifth time in his UFC career, having only loss one time in his native land, which, coincidentally, was to a fellow Brazilian, Gilbert Burns. Oliveira and Magny both have a recent win over Carlos Condit, which perhaps was the impetus behind the matchmaking. Oliveira was able to score the guillotine submission victory over Condit at UFC on Fox: Poirier vs. Gaethje in what earned him Performance of the Night honors. Oliveira is currently 5-1 in his last six bouts, and with a win over Magny, Oliveira would have a legitimate case for a top five opponent next.

With the addition of this welterweight bout, the current UFC Fight Night 137 card is below:

Alex Oliveira vs. Neil Magny

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Sam Alvey

Evan Dunham vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Belal Muhammad vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Alex Chambers vs. Livia Renata Souza

Who do you think gets the win? Alex Oliveira or Neil Magny?