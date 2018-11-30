Alex Perez Open To 135 Move After Beating Joseph Benavidez

In the TUF 28 Finale prelims, Alex Perez will look to improve to 4-0 in the UFC. To do so, he will have to get through perennial flyweight title contender Joseph Benavidez on short notice, as Perez will be replacing Ray Borg, whom Benavidez was originally tapped to face last month. When offered the opportunity to face Benavidez, Alex Perez did not hesitate to jump at the offer.

“Why not?” Perez told MMAjunkie in regards to accepting the short-notice fight. “I get paid to fight. I don’t get paid to stay on the bench, you know. What’s the worst that can happen – I lose? I’ve lost before. It’s not the first time I’ve lost. It’s not the last time I’m going to lose, if I did lose. So why not take the risk of doing it?”

“It’s exciting, man,” Perez continued “Like I said, I never thought I was going to be here. To have my fourth fight going into the UFC is like, ‘Man, this is crazy.’ Exciting. The biggest thing for me is kind of having to slow down a little bit. Kind of enjoy the moment. I’m kind of like, I don’t want to say rushing, but (I) can just forget the little things. While instead I should be enjoying the little things that we do.”

Alex Perez is comfortable at 125, as his success in the division illustrates. But with the future of the flyweight division still in question, Alex Perez is flexible and more than willing to move up and continue his UFC career at 135.

“If I go up to 135, I’m going to do my thing,” Perez said. “If I stay at 125, I’m going to do my thing. My goal is to be the best, and I’ve got to get there one way or the other.”

For the moment, Alex Perez is only focused on one man and one outcome, though, and he has his idea on what the outcome will be at close of his fourth UFC bout:

“I think it’s going to go all three rounds,” Perez said of his upcoming bout against Joseph Benavidez. “We both come forward, we both like to throw. We’re not really know for our ground stuff. I’m looking at ‘Fight of the Night,’ possibly.

“I see a war. I see me winning. I just think I’m better everywhere.”

