Alex Perez Releases Statement On Title Fight Loss To Deiveson Figueiredo

Alex Perez issued a statement after his first-round submission loss to Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 255.

In the main event of the card, Perez stepped up on about six weeks’ notice for his first UFC title fight against Figueiredo. Entering the scrap, many thought Perez could give the champion problems and early on, had success using body kicks and his grappling.

However, he eventually got caught by a guillotine and was forced to tap in under two minutes. Now, following the loss, he took to social media to release a statement on the loss.

“Well, it is what it is,” Perez posted on Instagram. “It’s part of the business. Stuff happens. I’ll be back. 2020 has been a crazy year for me. 3 fights and finding out I’ll be a dad. I’m beyond blessed. Thank you for all the support I’ll be back!

“Thank you to all my teammates coach, family, friends and sponsors for all the support. Without you guys,I wouldn’t be here. #itiswhatitis”

Alex Perez is now 24-6 as a pro and is 6-2 inside the Octagon. Although it was a disappointing loss, Perez could string together a couple of wins in a row to get back to the top and earn a rematch with Figueiredo.