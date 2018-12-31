Alex Volkanovski Explains Calling Out Max Holloway Following UFC 232

Alex Volkanovski feels he’s a threat to Max Holloway’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight gold.

Volkanovski is coming off a massive TKO win over Chad Mendes at UFC 232 this past Saturday night (Dec. 29). Mendes couldn’t hold Volkanovski on the ground and was simply outgunned on the feet. Volkanovski’s TKO win was huge as he had finished a top five featherweight.

Volkanovski Speaks On Calling Out Holloway

After his UFC 232 victory, “The Great” called out reigning featherweight champion Holloway. Speaking to reporters after his win over Mendes, Volkanovski explained his call out (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I called out Max Holloway, not because I think, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m definitely the next in line.’ (Renato) Moicano was probably next in line, but he missed weight. I’m hearing a lot of people say, ‘What’s left for (Holloway) in this division?’ He hasn’t fought a wrestler, really, for a while – a good, strong wrestler and a big puncher. Until he takes out someone like me or Frankie Edgar, then you can say he’s took out everybody in the division. I really think that.”

Holloway is coming off a brutal one-sided performance over Brian Ortega. “Blessed” dominated Ortega for four rounds before the doctor stopped the bout. UFC president Dana White wants Holloway to move up to the lightweight division. Holloway’s team insists that “Blessed” has his weight under control. Time will tell what Holloway decides to do, but for now he is the clear king at 145 pounds.

Do you think Alex Volkanovski can give Max Holloway some problems?