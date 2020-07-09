Alex Volkanovski Claims Max Holloway Is Acting Like ‘A Sore Loser’ Ahead Of UFC 251 Fight

Alex Volkanovski believes former featherweight king, Max Holloway is acting like a sore loser ahead of their UFC 251 co-main event fight.

The two met last December at UFC 245 where it was Volkanovski who dominated the fight to earn a decision win. One judge even gave him all five rounds. Yet, the two are set for an immediate rematch where the Aussie believes Holloway is still salty over the loss and being a sore loser.

“Look, I don’t know if he’s playing the game and he’s just trying to get people to believe the sh*t he’s saying, I don’t know what it is,” Volkanovski said during a virtual media day on Tuesday (h/t MMAFighting). “I’m not letting it get to me. It seems like it’s getting to him. It seems like he’s salty and he’s being a bit of a sore loser, but I guess losing is tough and maybe that’s why he’s acting like that. He’s saying some crazy things.”

Ahead of the rematch, Holloway has said he only did training over Zoom and didn’t see his coaches until they met at the airport. Yet, Volkanovski doubts that is true, but his mindset isn’t changing one bit as he plans on finishing the Hawaiian to defend his belt and cement his case as the best featherweight in the UFC.