Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Alex Volkanovski Doesn’t Understand Push For Third Max Holloway Bout

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Max Holloway & Alex Volkanovski
Max Holloway & Alex Volkanovski (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Alex Volkanovski is lost on why there is a constant push for him to fight Max Holloway a third time.

Volkanovski is 2-0 over Holloway. “The Great” defeated “Blessed” via unanimous decision to capture the UFC featherweight gold back in Dec. 2019. Most agree that it was the right decision. The same can’t be said for Volkanovski’s split decision over Holloway in their rematch at UFC 251. Most felt Holloway did enough to take the rematch.

Alex Volkanovski Against Idea Of Third Max Holloway Bout

Volkanovski spoke to Submission Radio and he reiterated that he isn’t interested in fighting Holloway a third time at this moment (via BJPenn.com).

“By the end of the year, we’re going to have a clear No. 1 and you’re going to just keep giving Max rematches? It just doesn’t really make sense right now,” Volkanovski said. “I want No. 1 contenders. I want some fresh blood in there.

“We know that last fight was close but the judges gave me the decision and that’s that,” Volkanovski said. “In the first fight, even though it was competitive, I pretty clearly won that fight. To just give him another rematch straight away and put the division on hold, it just doesn’t really make sense.”

UFC president Dana White has said many of the top featherweights have busy schedules, so he isn’t opposed to booking Volkanovski vs. Holloway III. At the same time, the UFC boss sees where Volkanovski is coming from. While White himself feels Holloway deserved to win the rematch, he knows the fact is that Volkanovski has two wins over “Blessed.”

Time will tell what the UFC ultimately decides to do. Keep it locked on MMA News for the latest on what’s next for UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceBJPenn.com

Trending Articles

MMA

Stephen Thompson Says Jorge Masvidal Would Be ‘Different Animal’ If They Fought Again

Stephen Thompson believes a better version of Jorge Masvidal would show up if the two have a rematch. Back...
Read more
MMA

UFC Light Heavyweight Corey Anderson Reveals Health Scare

UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson had quite the health scare. Anderson found himself in rough shape shortly after...
Read more
MMA

‘Big’ John McCarthy Weighs In On Incident Between Dan Hardy & Herb Dean

A lot has been made on the incident between Dan Hardy and Herb Dean, and "Big" John McCarthy has his own take.
Read more
MMA

UFC Boss Rules Out Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 For Now

UFC president Dana White doesn't see a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz happening for now. Back in...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Timeframe For Georges St-Pierre Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still interested in taking on Georges St-Pierre and has now shared the timeframe for when it may take place.
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Dan Hardy Not Satisfied With Herb Dean’s Response To Criticisms

UFC color commentator Dan Hardy doesn't believe referee Herb Dean is taking accountability for what many felt was a late stoppage at...
Read more
Interviews

Vicente Luque Believes He’ll Finish Randy Brown, Eyes Future Fight With Jorge Masvidal

Vicente Luque always wanted to make a quick turnaround following his win over Niko Price and he got just that.
Read more
MMA

Alex Volkanovski Doesn’t Understand Push For Third Max Holloway Bout

Alex Volkanovski is lost on why there is a constant push for him to fight Max Holloway a third time.
Read more
MMA

Ronda Rousey Heaps Praise On Edmen Shahbazyan Ahead Of UFC on ESPN+ 31

Ronda Rousey has known Edmen Shahbazyan since he was a teenager and she believes he is a special talent.
Read more
MMA

Khamzat Chimaev Says He Traveled To Ireland In Hopes Of Fighting Conor McGregor

Khamzat Chimaev wanted to fight Conor McGregor badly enough that he traveled to Ireland. Chimaev has quickly received the...
Read more
MMA

Tony Ferguson Open To Bouts With Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier

Tony Ferguson isn't opposed to fighting Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier if it was for a number one contender spot.
Read more
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Timeframe For Georges St-Pierre Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still interested in taking on Georges St-Pierre and has now shared the timeframe for when it may take place.
Read more
MMA

Cody Garbrandt Says He’s Prepared To Challenge UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is eyeing gold in another weight class. Garbrandt had expressed interest in a...
Read more
MMA

UFC on ESPN 14 Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Face Six-Month Sits

The UFC on ESPN 14 medical suspensions are in. The event took place on July 25 on Yas Island...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Still Not Ruling Out Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3, Hasn’t Made A Decision

UFC president Dana White doesn't believe booking Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 is out of the realm of possibility.
Read more
Interviews

Grant Dawson Wants Next Fight At 155 Pounds Against Austin Hubbard

Fresh off his seventh straight victory, Grant Dawson wants to keep his momentum going but doesn't see that happening at featherweight.
Read more
Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. Says Mike Tyson Bout Was ‘Too Hard To Resist’

Roy Jones Jr. simply couldn't pass up the chance to share the boxing ring with Mike Tyson. Jones Jr....
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube