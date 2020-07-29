Alex Volkanovski Doesn’t Understand Push For Third Max Holloway Bout

Alex Volkanovski is lost on why there is a constant push for him to fight Max Holloway a third time.

Volkanovski is 2-0 over Holloway. “The Great” defeated “Blessed” via unanimous decision to capture the UFC featherweight gold back in Dec. 2019. Most agree that it was the right decision. The same can’t be said for Volkanovski’s split decision over Holloway in their rematch at UFC 251. Most felt Holloway did enough to take the rematch.

Alex Volkanovski Against Idea Of Third Max Holloway Bout

Volkanovski spoke to Submission Radio and he reiterated that he isn’t interested in fighting Holloway a third time at this moment (via BJPenn.com).

“By the end of the year, we’re going to have a clear No. 1 and you’re going to just keep giving Max rematches? It just doesn’t really make sense right now,” Volkanovski said. “I want No. 1 contenders. I want some fresh blood in there.

“We know that last fight was close but the judges gave me the decision and that’s that,” Volkanovski said. “In the first fight, even though it was competitive, I pretty clearly won that fight. To just give him another rematch straight away and put the division on hold, it just doesn’t really make sense.”

UFC president Dana White has said many of the top featherweights have busy schedules, so he isn’t opposed to booking Volkanovski vs. Holloway III. At the same time, the UFC boss sees where Volkanovski is coming from. While White himself feels Holloway deserved to win the rematch, he knows the fact is that Volkanovski has two wins over “Blessed.”

Time will tell what the UFC ultimately decides to do. Keep it locked on MMA News for the latest on what’s next for UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway.