Alex Volkanovski Sees Early Finish Against Chad Mendes At UFC 232

Alex Volkanovski believes he’s in for the best performance of his professional mixed martial arts career.

Volkanovski is set to go one-on-one with Mendes on the UFC 232 card. The action will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 29. This is widely regarded as Volkanovski’s toughest test to date as he’s going against a former title challenger and an elite featherweight.

Alex Volkanovski Feels He’ll Pass The Test With Flying Colors

Volkanovski recently spoke to BJPenn.com. “The Great” said that while he isn’t being cocky, he sees himself ending “Money’s” night early:

“I honestly see it as an early finish. It has nothing to do with me being like ‘oh I am so much better I am going to knock him out in the first round,’ It is just that styles make fights and I just see this one finishing earlier. Whenever he gets me down or I get him down, we will get straight back up. We are both good at getting up with our short little legs, so it is easy for us to get up. I am expecting to put the pace on him, and I just think I am going to finish him, whether it is using my reach or drawing him in and countering. Whatever it is, I am going to get the finish.”

Volkanovski is on a 15-fight winning streak. He hasn’t lost a bout since May 2013. It is the lone defeat in Volkanovski’s professional MMA career. With a win over Mendes, he could be in prime position for a title opportunity.

Do you think Alex Volkanovski has a shot against Chad Mendes?