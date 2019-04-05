Alex Volkanovski: Edgar “Dreaming” If He Thinks He’s Getting Title Shot

Alex Volkanovski is convinced that there is only one man standing between him and a UFC featherweight world title shot, and that man is not named “Frankie Edgar.”

No, Alex Volkanovski believes that should he defeat Jose Aldo at UFC 237, he will be next for reigning featherweight champion Max Holloway, and though he sympathizes with Edgar, that’s just the way the cookie crumbles:

“(Edgar is) dreaming if he thinks I’d take out Aldo in his hometown and then he gets a shot in front of me,” Volkanovski told MMA Junkie recently. “Surely that just does not make sense.

“I feel bad for him, because I know he deserves it, especially with the whole (Brian) Ortega thing that happened. But this sport can be so unforgiving, man. But do we have sympathy out there just to let him have a title shot? I don’t think so. It’s unfortunate. I feel sorry, but mate, I’m the guy.”

Convinced that Frankie Edgar not standing in his way, Alex Volkanovski already has a plan on how he will remove the final obstacle that is come UFC 237:

“I’m going to set my pace; we’re going to fight my fight,” Volkanovski said of his upcoming clash against Jose Aldo. “I’m well rounded, and I will work things out, whatever he throws at me. I’m ready to put the pressure on him. I’m going to come in hard, come in strong, and he’s going to wear down.”

If all goes according to plan for Volkanovski, nobody, including Frankie Edgar, will stop him from what he believes would rightfully be his: a world title shot.

