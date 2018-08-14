Alex Volkanovski eyes fighters who will provide him a higher level of competition.

Volkanovski is starting to make some waves in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight division. He’s riding a 15-fight winning streak. He hasn’t lost a bout since May 2013. It’s the only defeat in his professional mixed martial arts career. “The Great” is coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Darren Elkins.

Alex Volkanovski Eyes Fights With Cub Swanson & Jeremy Stephens

While Volkanovski initially had his sights set on Chad Mendes, “Money” wants top five competition and “The Great” sits at the 11th spot. Speaking to ESPN, Volkanovski said he’s willing to do battle with either Cub Swanson or Jeremy Stephens next:

“It’s going to be hard for me to get a fight against these guys. But these guys who are coming off a loss, they’re not in a position to be calling the shots. Cub Swanson, Jeremy Stephens — one of those would be unreal. How great would that be? Take out a decent name like Stephens or Swanson in October, then be the main event against Chad Mendes in Adelaide? That would be good.”

Both Swanson and Stephens are coming off finishing losses. Swanson was stopped in the first round by Renato Moicano via submission at UFC 227. As for Stephens, he was also finished in the first round. “Lil Heathen” suffered a TKO loss at the hands of former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo at UFC Calgary late last month.

Do you think Alex Volkanovski will get the match-ups he desires?