Alex Volkanovski Feels ‘Disrespected’ Ahead Of Max Holloway Rematch

Alex Volkanovski isn’t exactly feeling the love going into his rematch with Max Holloway.

Back in Dec. 2019, Volkanovski challenged Holloway for the UFC featherweight championship. “The Great” turned in perhaps the best performance of his pro MMA career over “Blessed.” Volkanovski captured his first UFC title via unanimous decision.

Volkanovski Says He’s Annoyed By Naysayers

Despite his performance and the title win, Volkanovski feels disrespected. He explained why during an interview with ESPN.

“This is a rematch and I’ve got something to prove right now, this is bigger than just a win,” Volkanovski told ESPN. “I don’t want to go out there and just beat him, I’ve already done that. I dominated him for five rounds last time, but they give him a rematch anyway.

“People quickly forget how I did it, there were biased opinions and commentary, everything. So I’m a little bit annoyed, I feel disrespected. I’ve got something to prove this time, I’ll put him away inside the five [rounds] this time. I guarantee you that. I’m sending a message.”

Holloway was of the belief that he should’ve had his hand raised following his first encounter with Volkanovski. “Blessed” said he felt as good as he always had in victory. In fact, Holloway said he was perhaps less damaged in the Volkanovski fight than any other title bout he’s been in.

Volkanovski vs. Holloway II is scheduled to take place on July 11. The title rematch will be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. It’ll be featured on the main card of UFC 251. The main event is scheduled to be a welterweight title bout between champion Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns. A vacant bantamweight title match between Petr Yan and Jose Aldo is also set.

Do you think Alexander Volkanovski can score the finish over Max Holloway in their rematch?