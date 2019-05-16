Manager Gives Health Update On UFC Featherweight Alex Volkanovski

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight Alex Volkanovski suffered a health scare following UFC 237, but it appears he’s doing well.

Volkanovski took on Jose Aldo in the biggest mixed martial arts bout of his career. “The Great” delivered, earning a unanimous decision win in enemy territory. Things quickly took a turn for Volkanovski, however as he fell ill before leaving Rio de Janeiro. Once his plane landed in Chile, Volkanovski and his team felt it was best to visit a hospital. It turns out, Volkanovski had an infection.

Volkanovski’s Manager Provides Update

Rhys Dal Cin, Volkanovski’s manager, took to his Twitter account to provide a positive update on his fighter’s health:

@alexvolkanovski condition is stable, he is responding well to the treatment.



As a precaution, he will remain under supervision at the hospital and will be re-assessed in 48hrs to ensure the infection is completely under control before given any clearance to travel home. pic.twitter.com/CZTJqkpQJ2 — Rhys Dal Cin (@rhysdalcin) May 16, 2019

“[Alex Volkanovski’s] condition is stable, he is responding well to the treatment. As a precaution, he will remain under supervision at the hospital and will be re-assessed in 48hrs to ensure the infection is completely under control before given any clearance to travel home.”

Many believe Volkanovski should be next in line for the winner of Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar. That bout will take place on July 27 and Holloway’s UFC featherweight gold will be on the line. Some were surprised that the UFC didn’t wait for Volkanovski to heal so he could receive the next 145-pound title shot, but reports note that Holloway wants to be active this year.