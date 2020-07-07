Alex Volkanovski: ‘I’ve Got Something To Prove’ In Max Holloway Rematch At UFC 251

UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has a chip on his shoulder going into his rematch with Max Holloway.

Volkanovski turned in the best performance of his pro MMA career back in Dec. 2019. He defeated Max Holloway via unanimous decision to capture the UFC featherweight title. Since that win, Volkanovski has felt disrespected as a UFC champion and feels he needs to solidify his status as the cream of the crop at featherweight. One way Volkanovski feels he can achieve this goal is by stopping Holloway in their rematch.

Alex Volkanovski Wants To Leave No Doubt In Max Holloway Rematch

Volkanovski vs. Holloway II will serve as the co-main event of UFC 251 on July 11. The event will take place on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Volkanovski told MMAJunkie that he knows there will be plenty of eyeballs on the UFC’s first “Fight Island” event and he wants to make a statement.

“This card is huge, massive, and I wanted to be a part of it. I made sure that happened. Again, I don’t need much time to get ready. If we get a few weeks, I’m fight-fit, so I’m in good nick. I’m ready to roll. I’ve got something to prove. I wanted to get out here and compete, show everyone that I’m the best featherweight in the world. I want to put Max away.”

Holloway has only been stopped once in his pro MMA career. That was a submission loss to Dustin Poirier in their first encounter back in Feb. 2012. It was Holloway’s fifth pro MMA bout.

Volkanovski’s last finishing win was back in Dec. 2018. He earned a TKO victory over Chad Mendes. The performance put Volkanovski on the map and he went on to defeat Jose Aldo and Holloway.

