Alex Volkanovski: I Think I’ll Have My Way With Chad Mendes

Alex Volkanovski isn’t short on confidence going into the biggest bout of his professional mixed martial arts career.

On Saturday night (Dec. 29), Volkanovski will go one-on-one with fifth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight Chad Mendes. The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC 232. The event now takes place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California.

“The Great” Feels He’ll Top “Money”

Volkanovski spoke to Bloody Elbow ahead of UFC 232. He talked about trash talking to get the fight with Mendes and expressed his confidence in how the bout will play out:

“I threw a little bit of dirt on his name. He got suspended and I’ve sort of been like, he doesn’t deserve to call there shots. He’s off of a suspension from, we all know why. At the same time, it got me what I wanted. So, sorry for rubbing your name in the dirt mate, but it is what it is. You got caught. Whatever. I think I’m going to have my way with him. Saying bully? [As Mendes referred him as stylistically], not necessarily. There’s going to be scrambles. I always prepare for the worst. I’m expecting him to be strong. I’m expecting if I take him down, he’s going to get back to his feet. I’m expecting big shots to be thrown. I know I can go for days. I’ve proved this time and time again, against grinders. Every fighter I’ve had are absolute grinders and I’ve always been able to slow them down and have my way with them still.”

Is Alex Volkanovski living a pipe dream, or can he pull off the upset over Chad Mendes?