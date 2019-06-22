Alex Volkanovski: I’m A Tougher Fight for Holloway than Edgar

With Max Holloway’s next title defense etched for for UFC 240 next month, all that’s left for Alex Volkanovski to do is to wait until it is his chance at the strap. Being the #1 contender, that should not be a long wait. With that in mind, Alex Volkanovski has has already envisioned what it would be like for him to stand across the ring from reigning featherweight champion Max Holloway, and no matter what happens between Holloway and Edgar next month, he i is certain that he makes for a tougher matchup for Holloway than Frankie Edgar:

“I’m not the cocky type, but if Frankie gives Max problems, I’m going to be giving him serious problems,” Volkanovski said in an appearance on BJ Penn Radio. “Like I said, I think Max will always have not much on me, when it comes to match ups. When it comes to cardio, we know I don’t have a problem. When it comes to pace, we know that I don’t have a problem. When it comes to power, we know I got power, and we know I can wrestle. I ain’t no easy fight for anyone. For someone that has a style like Max, I think I’m a very bad matchup. I think Frankie could be a bad matchup, but it just depends on how he is. He hasn’t been fighting too much lately, and he isn’t getting any younger, so we’ll see.”

These comments were not made not out of disrespect to Frankie Edgar, though. Alex Volkanovski went on to state that if he is going to jump him in the line for next title shot, it should be Edgar, a man whom he respects and who Volkanovski believes deserves it:

“If anyone’s going to squeeze in a title shot in before me, I’m glad it’s Frankie, because he does deserve it,” Volkanovski said. “He’s a nice bloke; he’s a top guy. He’s been around. He’s been good for the sport for a long time, so good on him. Go do your thing. But I still want that belt by the end of the year. I’ve got my goals, and that’s another fight this year, and the belt before the year is out.”

Which do you believe is a tougher fight for Max Holloway? Alex Volkanovski or Frankie Edgar?