Alex Volkanovski Explains What The Key Was To Beating Jose Aldo

Alex Volkanovski has detailed what the key was to his victory over Jose Aldo.

Earlier this month, Volkanovski did battle with Jose Aldo on the main card of UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “The Great” became just the third man to get a victory over Aldo under the UFC banner. He picked up the unanimous decision win in hostile territory.

Volkanovski Reveals Key To Beating Aldo

Volkanovski appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” During his appearance, Volkanovski discussed what was crucial in his success against the once-dominant featherweight kingpin:



“I had him puzzled pretty much that whole fight. Going in we had a game plan, I stuck to it really well and that’s why you seen him sort of struggling with it, so that was just again on my part I’ve done everything I was meant to. I smashed the game plan, I thought that he might have took a few more risks when things weren’t going too good for him. I thought he would have got desperate and that’s where I would have caught him.

“I knew a lot of people were saying going into that fight, ‘watch the leg kicks,’ ‘watch his counter,’ ‘he’s so explosive,’ and stuff like that. I knew that, but it’s easy to just say you’re gonna hit someone if I’m standing there, fair enough. But when I had him so worried about what I was doing, I just had him puzzled and you could see that. He was always adjusting, always trying to set himself up, and before he knew it he couldn’t pull the trigger.”

Volkanovski had to deal with a leg infection following UFC 237. “The Great” went as far as to say he almost lost his leg. The featherweight is back home and is expected to make a full recovery.