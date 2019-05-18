UFC’s Alex Volkanovski Releases Video Of Infected Leg

Alex Volkanovski’s condition has improved since falling ill following UFC 237, but his leg has seen better days.

Volkanovski took on Jose Aldo on the main card of UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “The Great” defeated Aldo via unanimous decision, becoming just the third man under the UFC banner to earn a win over the former featherweight king. Volkanovski didn’t have much time to celebrate.

Volkanovski Shows Off Infected Leg

Volkanovski took to his Instagram account to give an update on his condition. He also showed off the effects of the infection:

(Quotes via MMAFighting.com):

“We got good news this morning that the infection’s starting to go down now. That’s good because it was pretty nasty before, the infection was pretty bad, cellulitis, bacterial infection. That was my ankle, foot, and leg, it was just very, very swollen and the inflammation was pretty bad, the infection was pretty bad too.

“But we were worried about it being in the tendons. We got the message this morning that it’s not in any of the tendons, so that’s very, very good. It will be all smooth sailing from now, I think. I’m still getting fevers here and there, but that’s just normal. The worst is done, which is good.”

Image via Alex Volkanovski’s Instagram video

Volkanovski fell ill in Rio. When his plane landed in Chile, his team advised him to seek medical treatment. “The Great” obliged and was diagnosed with an infection. He is currently awaiting clearance before it’s safe for him to fly out of Chile.