UFC 237’s Alex Volkanovski Sends Message To Jose Aldo & Max Holloway

Alex Volkanovski is planning to take over the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight division.

This Saturday night (May 11), Volkanovski will compete in his biggest mixed martial arts bout to date. He’ll do battle with former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo. Under the UFC banner, Aldo has only lost to Conor McGregor and Max Holloway twice. Holloway is the reigning 145-pound champion.

Volkanovski Wants To Make A Statement

Ahead of his big UFC 237 bout, Volkanovski spoke to MMAJunkie.com and made it clear that he plans to shake things up at featherweight:

“(Aldo) is No. 1, and I’m the only one that’s undefeated in this division right now. I believe it’s a no-brainer. And not only beating Aldo, I’m fighting him in his hometown. If that’s not a statement, I don’t know what is. And after I get the job done, I guarantee everybody’s going to say I’m the guy.”

When asked about Holloway falling short in his bid for interim lightweight gold, Volkanovski had the following to say:

“I always knew he could be beat. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a great fighter. I don’t mean that disrespectfully. But a lot of people look at wins and say he can’t be beat. It goes a lot deeper than that. Styles make fights. He gets in people’s faces, and they don’t know how to handle that. But I’ve always known that I could handle that. That’s my world. Then I’ve got my wrestling background, and I put it together so well. … I believe I’m a bad matchup for him, just purely because I ain’t going to slow down.”

UFC 237 will be headlined by a strawweight title bout between champion Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade. Anderson Silva will also be featured on the card as he’ll share the Octagon with Jared Cannonier. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 237.